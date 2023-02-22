FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.46. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 136,283 shares changing hands.
FullNet Communications Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FullNet Communications (FULO)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.