FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.46. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 136,283 shares changing hands.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

