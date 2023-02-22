FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $781.38

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.38 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 811 ($9.77). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 810 ($9.75), with a volume of 97,007 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 781.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,700.00.
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
