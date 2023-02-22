Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Clinton M. Haris Sells 11,344 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

