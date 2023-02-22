El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.20

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.16. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 102,584 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

