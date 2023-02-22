El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.20

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.16. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 102,584 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
See Also
