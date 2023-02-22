Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $1.95. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 356,734 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 337,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

