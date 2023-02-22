Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,890.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 57,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 54,352 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,838.1% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,162.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 77,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,939.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,476,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,970,000 after buying an additional 1,404,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.