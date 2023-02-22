Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.67

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.67 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 78.95 ($0.95). Currys shares last traded at GBX 78.95 ($0.95), with a volume of 2,677,365 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 72.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of £846.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,315.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Currys’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

