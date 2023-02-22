Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.36. Contango Ore shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 7,303 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.19). On average, analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter worth about $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the third quarter worth about $647,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Contango Ore by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Contango Ore by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

