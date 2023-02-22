Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 487,146 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47.

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

CMCSA opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 851,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

