CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 413,750 shares trading hands.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company, which engages in the operation of organizations in alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. It operates through the XA and CMG Holding Group segments. The XA segment offers event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.