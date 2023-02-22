Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

