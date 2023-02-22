Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,792.31

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,792.31 ($57.71) and traded as high as GBX 4,840 ($58.29). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,840 ($58.29), with a volume of 132 shares traded.

Camellia Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £133.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5,831.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,792.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,044.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Camellia

(Get Rating)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.