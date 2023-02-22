BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 487,146 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47.

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZFD shares. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

