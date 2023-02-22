BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 487,146 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28.
- On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.
- On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZFD shares. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
