Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.