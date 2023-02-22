Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 174.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

