Bessemer Group Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

