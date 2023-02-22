Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,873 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHAB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Stock Performance

About Enhabit

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

