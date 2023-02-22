Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.16). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 407,302 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of £151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.81.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

