Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 440,022,157 shares traded.

Baron Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

About Baron Oil

(Get Rating)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.