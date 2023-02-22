Bank of Hawaii Acquires 54,352 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,871.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

