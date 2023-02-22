Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

