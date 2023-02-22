Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

