Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

