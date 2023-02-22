Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,645 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

