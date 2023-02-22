Amalgamated Bank Has $950,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

