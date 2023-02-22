Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

