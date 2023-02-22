Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,097.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

