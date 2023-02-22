Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bessemer Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754,629 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,290,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

