Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Albertsons Companies worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Activity

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

