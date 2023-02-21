Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $148,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97,361 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.
TransMedics Group Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
