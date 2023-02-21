Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $148,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97,361 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.