Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.