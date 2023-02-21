Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $270.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,085 shares of company stock worth $3,148,832. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

