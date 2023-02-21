Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $60.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.