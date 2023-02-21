UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 119.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

