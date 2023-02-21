UBS Group AG Acquires 6,833 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $147.86 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03.

