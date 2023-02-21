TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TSE RNW opened at C$12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.59. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

