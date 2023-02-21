TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.01. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 2,508,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,372 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

