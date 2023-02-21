Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 819 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:IETC opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

