Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 7,926 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $79.29.

