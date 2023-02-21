Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,838 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

