Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

