Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 421.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

