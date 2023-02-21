Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.