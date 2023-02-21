Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.44.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.71. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.96 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

