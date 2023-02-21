StockNews.com Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $633,173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.