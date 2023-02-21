Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.91. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

