Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

