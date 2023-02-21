SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

