Reviewing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.54 $58.10 million ($3.23) -2.24 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SiriusPoint and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats SiriusPoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

