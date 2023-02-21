Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $476.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00.

1/26/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $410.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $405.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 14,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

